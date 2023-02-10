Report: Tom Brady files retirement letter

Tom Brady filed a retirement letter with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reaffirms the quarterback’s Feb. 1 retirement announcement.

His retirement, though, is not irrevocable, and he still could return to playing at any time if he so desires.

Players previously filed retirement papers in order to initiate their pension. Currently, though, a player’s pension rights are activated once a full year has elapsed since his last NFL employment.

If Brady stays retired for the next five years, he will become eligible for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2028.

Brady was scheduled to enter free agency next month.