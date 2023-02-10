 Skip navigation
Report: Tom Brady files retirement letter

  
Published February 10, 2023 11:30 AM
nbc_bfa_dimitroffonbrady_230207
February 7, 2023 04:45 PM
Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff talks glowingly about Tom Brady and how the quarterback helped advance his career and maybe got him fired as well.

Tom Brady filed a retirement letter with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reaffirms the quarterback’s Feb. 1 retirement announcement.

His retirement, though, is not irrevocable, and he still could return to playing at any time if he so desires.

Players previously filed retirement papers in order to initiate their pension. Currently, though, a player’s pension rights are activated once a full year has elapsed since his last NFL employment.

If Brady stays retired for the next five years, he will become eligible for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2028.

Brady was scheduled to enter free agency next month.