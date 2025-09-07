 Skip navigation
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Report: Travis Hunter to be every-down receiver, situational corner Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2025 08:16 PM

It looks like Travis Hunter’s NFL debut will feature more offense than defense.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to use Hunter as an every-down receiver during Sunday’s game against the Panthers. The second overall pick is also expected to be used as a situational cornerback.

“We’re going to have to figure it out,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday. “We’re going to have to all be flexible. We’ll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?”

The report notes that the plan won’t necessarily remain the same in the weeks to come, but it fits with the depth chart the Jaguars released earlier this week. It lists Hunter as a starting wideout and the second-string corner behind Jourdan Lewis.