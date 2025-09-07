Report: Travis Hunter to be every-down receiver, situational corner Sunday

It looks like Travis Hunter’s NFL debut will feature more offense than defense.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to use Hunter as an every-down receiver during Sunday’s game against the Panthers. The second overall pick is also expected to be used as a situational cornerback.

“We’re going to have to figure it out,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday. “We’re going to have to all be flexible. We’ll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?”

The report notes that the plan won’t necessarily remain the same in the weeks to come, but it fits with the depth chart the Jaguars released earlier this week. It lists Hunter as a starting wideout and the second-string corner behind Jourdan Lewis.