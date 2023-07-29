 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Richmond Cup starting lineup
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230729.jpg
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Richmond Cup starting lineup
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230729.jpg
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings exploring trade options for Danielle Hunter

  
Published July 29, 2023 03:02 PM

Danielle Hunter is unhappy with his contract, which could lead to the Vikings’ edge rusher getting a new home.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the team is looking into trade options for Hunter, letting other teams know he is available.

Hunter, who is in the final year of his contract, wants more than the $4.9 million base salary he is due this season. The Vikings have attempted to extend Hunter’s deal, per Fowler, but are not close to agreement.

Hunter reported to training camp on time but is not practicing. His “hold-in” comes after he skipped organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.

Coach Kevin O’Connell this week called Hunter’s dispute a “day-to-day” situation this week.

Hunter, who had his deal reworked two offseasons ago, returned last season after two seasons of injuries to make 10.5 sacks. He has 71 sacks in 102 career games with the Vikings.