Report: Vikings exploring trade options for Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter is unhappy with his contract, which could lead to the Vikings’ edge rusher getting a new home.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the team is looking into trade options for Hunter, letting other teams know he is available.

Hunter, who is in the final year of his contract, wants more than the $4.9 million base salary he is due this season. The Vikings have attempted to extend Hunter’s deal, per Fowler, but are not close to agreement.

Hunter reported to training camp on time but is not practicing. His “hold-in” comes after he skipped organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.

Coach Kevin O’Connell this week called Hunter’s dispute a “day-to-day” situation this week.

Hunter, who had his deal reworked two offseasons ago, returned last season after two seasons of injuries to make 10.5 sacks. He has 71 sacks in 102 career games with the Vikings.