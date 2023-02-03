Report: Vikings request permission to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

The Vikings requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New Broncos coach Sean Payton has spoken to Evero about retaining him in his current job.

Evero also has drawn interest from all five teams with a head coaching vacancy and remains a candidate with the Cardinals and Colts. The Falcons had interest in him for defensive coordinator before hiring Ryan Nielsen.

Evero spent last season with the Broncos after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams during the 2021 season as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator. He was in camp with the Raiders as a player in 2004 and also has worked for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers.

The Vikings also have interviewed Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine and Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. They had interest in Nielsen before Atlanta hired him.