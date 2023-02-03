 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings request permission to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 3, 2023 02:34 PM
nbc_pft_scheduleandinjuries_230203
February 3, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how a 17-week regular season increases the number of injuries, particularly when it matters most, and at what point action should be considered from a player-safety standpoint.

The Vikings requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New Broncos coach Sean Payton has spoken to Evero about retaining him in his current job.

Evero also has drawn interest from all five teams with a head coaching vacancy and remains a candidate with the Cardinals and Colts. The Falcons had interest in him for defensive coordinator before hiring Ryan Nielsen.

Evero spent last season with the Broncos after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams during the 2021 season as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator. He was in camp with the Raiders as a player in 2004 and also has worked for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers.

The Vikings also have interviewed Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine and Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. They had interest in Nielsen before Atlanta hired him.