Report: Willie McGinest sued after allegedly punching a man in a gym dispute

  
Published June 21, 2023 05:28 PM

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest is being sued for the second time in three months.

TMZ Sports reports that a man has filed suit against McGinest following a disagreement at a Long Beach, California, gym in 2021. Andrew Cortez accuses McGinest of punching him in the face after the two argued over a weight.

Three other men allegedly joined McGinest and punched Cortez in the head and back “30 to 40 times.” The lawsuit states that 24 Hour Fitness employees eventually broke up the fight, which left Cortez injured.

Cortez, who claims he also is suffering emotional distress, is seeking unspecified damages.

McGinest, 51, was sued in March for allegedly beating up a different man at a Los Angeles restaurant in December after a disagreement over the Pac-12 championship. NFL Network suspended McGinest after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in that incident.

He was among the job cuts at NFL Media in March.

McGinest had a 15-season playing career, appearing in games with the Patriots and the Browns.