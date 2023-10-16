Report: X-rays on Lane Johnson’s ankle negative, will have MRI

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is set for more tests on his injured right ankle.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that X-rays on Johnson’s ankle were negative and that he will have an MRI as doctors seek more information about his injury. He adds that there’s a belief that Johnson suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Johnson has dealt with left ankle issues in the past and needed surgery to address them, but there’s no indication that’s on the table for his current injury.

The Eagles offense didn’t score after going up 14-3 in the first half and Johnson’s replacement Jack Driscoll struggled with Jets pass rushers throughout the 20-14 loss.