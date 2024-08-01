Report: Yaya Diaby’s X-rays normal on ankle, still to undergo MRI

The Buccaneers have received some initial positive news on outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, who was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, X-rays on Diaby’s ankle were normal. Diaby still has to undergo an MRI later on Thursday but the Buccaneers are optimistic that Diaby avoided a serious injury.

Diaby, 25, recorded 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits as a rookie in 2023.

The Buccaneers also have a bit of an injury concern in their secondary. Head coach Todd Bowles said during his Thursday press conference that safety Jordan Whitehead could miss several days of practice with a sore quad.

Whitehead, 27, is back with the Bucs after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. He recorded four interceptions with nine passes defensed with New York last season.