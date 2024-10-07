Report: Zack Moss avoided serious ankle injury

Running back Zack Moss wasn’t around for the end of Sunday’s overtime loss to the Ravens, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be missing much more time.

Moss left the game with an ankle injury, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he avoided a serious injury and is believed to be OK as the team moves into Week Six.

Moss ran nine times for 24 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards in Sunday’s loss. He has 57 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns and 15 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown over the entire season.

Chase Brown is the other back for the Bengals and they’ll be hoping to have both against the Giants next Sunday night.