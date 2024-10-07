 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Zack Moss avoided serious ankle injury

  
Published October 7, 2024 11:20 AM

Running back Zack Moss wasn’t around for the end of Sunday’s overtime loss to the Ravens, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be missing much more time.

Moss left the game with an ankle injury, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he avoided a serious injury and is believed to be OK as the team moves into Week Six.

Moss ran nine times for 24 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards in Sunday’s loss. He has 57 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns and 15 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown over the entire season.

Chase Brown is the other back for the Bengals and they’ll be hoping to have both against the Giants next Sunday night.