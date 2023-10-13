Reports: Broncos to release Frank Clark on Friday

Edge rusher Frank Clark’s short run with the Broncos is set to end on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will release Clark. That word comes a day after Clark agreed to a pay cut in order to help facilitate his departure from Denver via trade or release.

The move has not become official yet, so a trade could still come together before Clark hits the open market. However he leaves the club, Clark will join Randy Gregory as veteran free agent additions to the defense who have been dispatched early in the regular season.

Clark appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded two tackles.