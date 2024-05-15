 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Reports: Dolphins-Packers, Giants-Cowboys slated for Thanksgiving

  
Published May 15, 2024 01:00 PM

As NFL schedule news drips out before tonight’s official announcement, two Thanksgiving games have been reported.

The prime time Thanksgiving game will be the Dolphins at the Packers, according to Matt Schneiderman of TheAthletic.com.

The late afternoon game will be the Giants at the Cowboys, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

There’s been no word on the Lions’ opponent in the early game.

The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET.