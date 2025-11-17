 Skip navigation
Reports: Josh Jacobs’ knee is structurally intact, considered week-to-week

  
Published November 17, 2025 12:34 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

According to multiple reports, Jacobs did not suffer a major injury against the Giants on Sunday. His knee is structurally sound and surgery is not needed.

Jacobs is considered week-to-week, but may miss Green Bay’s Week 12 matchup against Minnesota.

In his second season with the Packers, Jacobs has rushed for 648 yards with 11 touchdowns so far in 2025. He’s also caught 28 passes for 237 yards.

The Packers also have Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks on their 53-man roster at running back, with Pierre Strong Jr. on the team’s practice squad.