Reports: Rams to sign Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is on his way back to the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Rams are going to sign Wentz to serve as a backup to Matthew Stafford. Wentz last appeared in a game for the Commanders in Week 17 of the 2022 season and has not been on a roster since the Commanders released him in February.

Wentz played poorly for most of the first six weeks of last season and then went on injured reserve after fracturing a finger on his throwing hand. He was acquired in a trade with the Colts after his lone season in Indianapolis ended with the Colts crashing out of the playoffs by losing their last two games of the regular season.

All of that movement came after Wentz was drafted second overall by the Eagles in 2016 — one pick after the Rams took Jared Goff — and had himself in the MVP conversation in his second season before he tore his ACL. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles, Wentz’s return to the starting lineup ended with a back injury and his time in Philly ended when he was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts in 2020.

Matthew Stafford missed Sunday’s game against the Packers with a thumb injury and Brett Rypien started in the 20-3 loss. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the team expects Stafford back after this week’s bye, but the move to Wentz shows they aren’t thrilled with Rypien as the option in the even Stafford misses more time.