Rams “optimistic” about Matthew Stafford returning after bye week

The Rams slumped to a 20-3 loss to the Packers on Sunday without quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the team doesn’t expect to have to play without him again.

Stafford injured his thumb in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Cowboys and Brett Rypien got the start against Green Bay. Rypien was 13-of-28 for 130 yards and an interception in the loss and head coach Sean McVay was asked during a Monday videoconference if Rypien will start again if Stafford can’t play.

The Rams have a bye this week, so there’s extended time for Stafford to heal and McVay said he doesn’t think replacing him is “going to be part of the conversation” for their Week 11 game against the Seahawks.

“Feel really good about Matthew, and how much he’s attacked doing everything in his power to be back and to lead the way for this team,” McVay said. “And so we’re gonna look at a lot of different things over this break, but I’m optimistic that I don’t even think that’s something that we have to worry about.”

The Rams will need a better offensive performance to get a win in their return to action and a healthy Stafford will be vital to that effort.