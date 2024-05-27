Commanders: We are aware of Brandon McManus allegations and are looking into them

The Commanders have issued a statement in response to the news that their kicker Brandon McManus has been sued by two women alleging he sexually assaulted them while playing for the Jaguars last year.

McManus is accused of assaulting two flight attendants during a team flight last September. The Jaguars have also been sued.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said in a statement, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus, who signed with the Commanders in March, has not made any comment at this point, but ESPN’s initial report about the lawsuit said that he or his attorney is expected to make a statement at some point on Monday.