Reuben Foster to attempt comeback in the USFL

  
Published January 27, 2023 08:34 AM
January 27, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how Brock Purdy will hold up in Philadelphia and explain why the most important thing the QB can do is forget about long-term implications that’ll come if the 49ers win.

Linebacker Reuben Foster is trying to make a comeback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Foster will sign with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers and aims to show NFL teams that he can still play during the league’s season this spring.

Foster was a 49ers first-round pick in 2017 and had a promising start to his career until he was arrested multiple times in 2018. The 49ers waived him after a November arrest on domestic violence charges and Washington claimed him, but he did not play for them because he was on the Commissioner’s exempt list for the rest of the year and then suffered a severe knee injury in his first 2019 practice with the team.

Foster has not played in a game since 2018, but did work out for a handful of teams over the last couple of years.