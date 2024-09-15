Rhamondre Stevenson’s 1-yard run gives Patriots 20-17 lead

Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:43 remaining to give the Patriots a 20-17 lead.

He has 17 carries for 75 yards and two catches for 9 yards.

The Patriots have 244 total yards.

Jacoby Brissett is 13-of-23 for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Henry has eight catches for 109 yards.

The Seahawks have 253 yards, with Geno Smith completing 23 of 32 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. Zach Charbonnet ran for a 1-yard score, and DK Metcalf caught a 56-yard touchdown pass.