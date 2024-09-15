 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rhamondre Stevenson’s 1-yard run gives Patriots 20-17 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:29 PM

Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:43 remaining to give the Patriots a 20-17 lead.

He has 17 carries for 75 yards and two catches for 9 yards.

The Patriots have 244 total yards.

Jacoby Brissett is 13-of-23 for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Henry has eight catches for 109 yards.

The Seahawks have 253 yards, with Geno Smith completing 23 of 32 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. Zach Charbonnet ran for a 1-yard score, and DK Metcalf caught a 56-yard touchdown pass.