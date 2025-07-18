 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk land on 49ers’ PUP list

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:16 PM

Brandon Aiyuk was not the only wide receiver to land on the 49ers’ physically unable to perform list on Friday.

The team announced that Ricky Pearsall has also landed on the list. Pearsall was dealing with a hamstring injury during the team’s OTAs and he can be activated at any point during training camp.

Aiyuk can also be activated at any point, but is expected to remain out for a while as he works his way back from a torn ACL and MCL.

Offensive lineman Andre Dillard, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, safety Malik Mustapha, and linebacker Curtis Robinson are also on the PUP list. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch and safety George Odum were placed on the non-football injury list.