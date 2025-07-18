Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk land on 49ers’ PUP list

Brandon Aiyuk was not the only wide receiver to land on the 49ers’ physically unable to perform list on Friday.

The team announced that Ricky Pearsall has also landed on the list. Pearsall was dealing with a hamstring injury during the team’s OTAs and he can be activated at any point during training camp.

Aiyuk can also be activated at any point, but is expected to remain out for a while as he works his way back from a torn ACL and MCL.

Offensive lineman Andre Dillard, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, safety Malik Mustapha, and linebacker Curtis Robinson are also on the PUP list. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch and safety George Odum were placed on the non-football injury list.