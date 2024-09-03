Ricky Pearsall is back at work in the 49ers’ facility

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss at least four games because of injuries sustained in a shooting on Saturday, but he is doing well enough that he has already gone back to work at the team facility.

Tim Ryan, the 49ers’ radio analyst, said on KNBR that he saw Pearsall in the 49ers’ weight room, and that Pearsall talked to Ryan and some others on the team about the experience he had been through.

“I talked to him yesterday, he was actually in the weight room yesterday, and he laid the whole story for me down and what happened,” Ryan said. “Thank God it’s not worse than it was and he was able to react the way that he did in that split second.”

Pearsall didn’t work much in the offseason and training camp because of hamstring and shoulder injuries, and then suffered the chest and shoulder injury in the shooting that will keep him off the field. But Pearsall is said to be grateful that it wasn’t a lot worse.