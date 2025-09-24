 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Ricky Pearsall out of practice, Brock Purdy and Mac Jones will be limited

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:15 PM

Add wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to the list of injured 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Pearsall will miss practice because of a knee injury. Shanahan said that he hopes Pearsall will be able to get back on the field later in the week.

Pearsall has 16 catches for 281 yards on the season.

Shanahan also said that quarterbacks Brock Purdy (toe) and Mac Jones (knee) will both be limited participants. Purdy was also limited last week before missing the win over the Cardinals and Jones aggravated an injury during the game.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder) will also miss practice after sitting out against the Cardinals.