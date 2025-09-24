Ricky Pearsall out of practice, Brock Purdy and Mac Jones will be limited

Add wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to the list of injured 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Pearsall will miss practice because of a knee injury. Shanahan said that he hopes Pearsall will be able to get back on the field later in the week.

Pearsall has 16 catches for 281 yards on the season.

Shanahan also said that quarterbacks Brock Purdy (toe) and Mac Jones (knee) will both be limited participants. Purdy was also limited last week before missing the win over the Cardinals and Jones aggravated an injury during the game.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder) will also miss practice after sitting out against the Cardinals.