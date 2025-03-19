Rico Dowdle: Energy of Panthers offense will be brought through running backs

Rico Dowdle ran for more than 1,000 yards as the lead back with the Cowboys last season, but he’s set for a different role in 2025.

Dowdle signed with the Panthers this month and Carolina has Chuba Hubbard back after he ran for a career-high 1,195 yards for the team. That sets Dowdle up for more of a complementary role, but the fact that Dowdle is from the area helped make up for any misgivings about the move.

Dowdle called it “so intriguing” to play back home and he also highlighted the impact two capable backs can have on an offense.

“When you got two guys that can go in, and there’s no drop off from one to two, I think it helps out,” Dowdle said, via the team’s website. “Helps the coaches call plays and just helps keep the team going, and I think all the energy of it will be brought through the running backs.”

Dowdle signed a one-year deal, so a strong season could set him up for another change in cirumstance in 2025. If he comes through with one, it should mean good things for the Panthers as well.