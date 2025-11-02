Rico Dowdle runs for 130, Panthers upset Packers, 16-13

At the opening coin toss of Sunday’s matchup between the Panthers and Packers, Carolina won and elected to take the ball.

That decision was a big one, as it enabled the Panthers to kick with the wind in the fourth quarter on a day with particularly windy conditions at Lambeau Field.

Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was very happy about that choice late, as he sent a game-winning, 49-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give the Panthers a 16-13 upset victory over the significantly favored Packers.

Rico Dowdle put together another terrific performance, rushing for 130 yards on 25 carries with a pair of touchdowns. But Dowdle’s penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating his second score resulted in a 15-yard penalty. Kicking against the wind in the third quarter, Fitzgerald’s extra point landed short, which kept the score at 13-6.

Penalties, mistakes, and injuries kept the Packers off the scoreboard for much of the day. But the team was able to tie the game at 13-13 with Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown plus a Brandon McManus extra point. McManus had previously missed a 43-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter.

But after Jacobs tied it up, the Panthers were able to get into field goal range, with Dowdle’s 19-yard run on second-and-10 from the 50 largely setting things up.

Dowdle now has three games with at least 130 yards this season.

Young was just 11-of-20 for 102 yards with an interception in the contest.

On the other side, Jordan Love finished 26-of-37 for 273 yards with a pick. Romeo Doubs led with seven catches for 91 yards. Jacobs finished with 17 carries for 87 yards.

On the injury front, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft had to exit with a knee injury and did not return. Rookie receiver Matthew Golden also had to depart with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Now at 5-4, the Panthers will be at home to face the division-rival Saints in Week 10.

The 5-2-1 Packers will have an extra day to prepare for their next matchup