 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rico Dowdle runs for 130, Panthers upset Packers, 16-13

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:18 PM

At the opening coin toss of Sunday’s matchup between the Panthers and Packers, Carolina won and elected to take the ball.

That decision was a big one, as it enabled the Panthers to kick with the wind in the fourth quarter on a day with particularly windy conditions at Lambeau Field.

Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was very happy about that choice late, as he sent a game-winning, 49-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give the Panthers a 16-13 upset victory over the significantly favored Packers.

Rico Dowdle put together another terrific performance, rushing for 130 yards on 25 carries with a pair of touchdowns. But Dowdle’s penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating his second score resulted in a 15-yard penalty. Kicking against the wind in the third quarter, Fitzgerald’s extra point landed short, which kept the score at 13-6.

Penalties, mistakes, and injuries kept the Packers off the scoreboard for much of the day. But the team was able to tie the game at 13-13 with Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown plus a Brandon McManus extra point. McManus had previously missed a 43-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter.

But after Jacobs tied it up, the Panthers were able to get into field goal range, with Dowdle’s 19-yard run on second-and-10 from the 50 largely setting things up.

Dowdle now has three games with at least 130 yards this season.

Young was just 11-of-20 for 102 yards with an interception in the contest.

On the other side, Jordan Love finished 26-of-37 for 273 yards with a pick. Romeo Doubs led with seven catches for 91 yards. Jacobs finished with 17 carries for 87 yards.

On the injury front, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft had to exit with a knee injury and did not return. Rookie receiver Matthew Golden also had to depart with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Now at 5-4, the Panthers will be at home to face the division-rival Saints in Week 10.

The 5-2-1 Packers will have an extra day to prepare for their next matchup