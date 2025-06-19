 Skip navigation
Rita Benson LeBlanc, one-time successor to Tom Benson, is arrested in South Carolina

  
Published June 19, 2025 07:45 PM

Rita Benson LeBlanc, the one-time presumed successor to her grandfather, Tom Benson, as principal owner of the New Orleans Saints, has been arrested in South Carolina.

Via WCSC-TV, LeBlanc is accused of assaulting an officer/city employee. LeBlanc allegedly pushed a parking enforcement officer who was attempting to put a boot on her car. LeBlanc, per authorities, also briefly took officer’s parking boot-locking tool.

The arrest happened on Monday, June 16. She was released the next day on a personal-recognizance bond.

LeBlanc previously served as the team’s vice chairman of the board and was viewed as the person who would take control of the team following the passing of her grandfather. He suspended her in 2012, and he announced in early 2015 that she was no longer under consideration to succeed him.

Litigation ensued. When the matter was settled in 2016, LeBlanc said she’d continue to be a partial owner of the team.

We’re in the process of confirming whether she still is. If so, she potentially faces discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.