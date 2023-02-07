 Skip navigation
Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady retirement: I was shocked a little bit

  
Published February 7, 2023 11:44 AM
February 6, 2023 02:57 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on all the benefits of Tom Brady taking a year to mentally decompress before stepping into the broadcast booth with FOX in the fall of 2024.

Rob Gronkowski was a popular guy at Tuesday’s Fox Sports media availability in Phoenix and his former teammate Tom Brady’s retirement was one of the first things he was asked about once the event got underway.

Gronkowski said last month that he thought Brady would sign with the team that “makes him the most excited to play the game of football,” so it would seem that Gronkowski was taken by surprise when Brady announced his retirement last week. He confirmed as much on Tuesday when he said he was “shocked a little bit” to hear of Brady’s choice because he believes that Brady still has something in the tank.

Brady said this week that he believes he could still play , but that the time was right to walk away from the game.

That decision sets Gronkowski and Brady up to be teammates again under the Fox umbrella. Brady does not plan to start working for the network until 2024 and Gronkowski said on Tuesday that he’s looking forward to sharing some “pointers” about how to succeed as a broadcaster once Brady is ready for that stage of his career.