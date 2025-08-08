Rob Gronkowski will replace Jimmy Johnson on Fox NFL Sunday

The retirement of Jimmy Johnson opened a seat at the Fox NFL Sunday desk.

The seat will be replaced by a current part-time member of the cast.

Via Reuters.com, Fox has announced that former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will replace Johnson.

Gronkowski, 36, joins Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan. Jay Glazer serves as the network’s insider.

Bradshaw, Long, and Strahan all have Hall of Fame busts. It’s just a matter of time before Gronk gets his own.