 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rob Havenstein had shoulder procedures, should be fine for training camp

  
Published April 21, 2025 04:57 PM

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein underwent procedures during the offseason, but he should be OK for the year.

Via multiple reporters, Havenstein said on Monday that he had undergone clean-out surgeries in both shoulders, but nothing that constituted a full repair.

Havenstein, 32, started 11 games for the Rams in 2024 and both of their postseason contests.

A second-round pick in 2015, Havenstein has spent his entire career with the Rams. He has started 141 games in his 10 seasons.