Rob Havenstein had shoulder procedures, should be fine for training camp

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein underwent procedures during the offseason, but he should be OK for the year.

Via multiple reporters, Havenstein said on Monday that he had undergone clean-out surgeries in both shoulders, but nothing that constituted a full repair.

Havenstein, 32, started 11 games for the Rams in 2024 and both of their postseason contests.

A second-round pick in 2015, Havenstein has spent his entire career with the Rams. He has started 141 games in his 10 seasons.