Rob Havenstein had shoulder procedures, should be fine for training camp
Published April 21, 2025 04:57 PM
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein underwent procedures during the offseason, but he should be OK for the year.
Via multiple reporters, Havenstein said on Monday that he had undergone clean-out surgeries in both shoulders, but nothing that constituted a full repair.
Havenstein, 32, started 11 games for the Rams in 2024 and both of their postseason contests.
A second-round pick in 2015, Havenstein has spent his entire career with the Rams. He has started 141 games in his 10 seasons.