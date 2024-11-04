 Skip navigation
Rob Havenstein likely to miss Week 10 vs. Dolphins

  
Published November 4, 2024 03:40 PM

The Rams will likely be missing one key piece of their offensive line in Week 10 but reinforcements are on the way for the unit.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday news conference that right tackle Rob Havenstein is likely to miss the upcoming Monday night contest against the Dolphins.

Havenstein suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks. But Havenstein could potentially return for Week 11, so placing him on injured reserve is not under consideration.

The Rams will also open the 21-day practice windows for interior linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson this week. Both Avila and Jackson have a chance to play on Monday night, though Jackson appears to be closer to playing.

While Warren McClendon replaced Havenstein on Sunday, the Rams could also start Joe Noteboom in Havenstein’s place at right tackle.