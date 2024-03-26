Robert Kraft wishes The Dynasty had focused more on positive Patriots stories

Much has been written and said about The Dynasty, a 10-episode series that looks at the Patriots teams that won six Super Bowls from 2001 through 2018. Some think it was specifically designed to make Patriots owner Robert Kraft look good — and to make former Patriots coach Bill Belichick look bad.

On Tuesday, Kraft was asked about the show during a media availability at the league meetings in Orlando.

“I loved the first three episodes,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the more controversial and let’s say ‘challenging’ situations over the last 20 years. I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak. I felt bad there were players who gave hours and hours of interviews and they felt only the negativity. People like Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison and Matthew [Slater] — although I just heard quietly they’ve all felt that way. Actually there were some really prominent people who were interviewed for hours that never were used. So a little disappointed that there wasn’t more of a real positive approach — especially for Patriot fans who have lived the experience with us.”

Kraft also was asked about the perception that The Dynasty went out of its way to paint Belichick as a villain.

“Look, I’ll state this clearly,” Kraft said. “I feel so privileged that we had Bill here. We hope when he’s finished that we’re going to have a chance to honor him the way we will do with Tom Brady this year. We did this little ceremony at halftime of the Eagles game [for Brady], but it was not adequate. . . . I look forward to the privilege of putting Bill into the Patriots Hall of Fame one day in the future.”

Via Reiss, Kraft was only asked those two questions about the show. He was not asked about the fact that every episode ended with a screen displaying a copyright belonging to “Kraft Dynasty LLC 2024.” Some have concluded that this means Kraft actually owns, and ultimately produced, the show. Although the team has not provided an on-the-record explanation, it apparently has something to do with protecting the materials the team gave to the producers for use in the series.

Regardless, Kraft is on the record regarding his disappointment with the content of the series, echoing concerns raised last week by McCourty and Harrison.