Robert Saleh firing leaves Dan Campbell, Nick Sirianni as last coaches hired in 2021

Seven new NFL head coaches were hired in 2021. Five of them have now been fired.

With Robert Saleh out as head coach of the Jets, only Lions coach Dan Campbell and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni are still on the job from the coaching class of 2021.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was the first one fired. Meyer, one of the greatest college coaches ever, was not able to adapt to dealing with professional athletes and was fired after starting his first season 2-11.

Next out the door was David Culley, who lasted just one year with the Texans and finished with a 4-13 record.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was fired during his third season with a 24-24 regular season record, and an 0-1 in the playoffs.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith lasted three seasons and was fired with a 21-30 record.

Saleh was fired on Tuesday, five games into his fourth season, after going 20-36.

That leaves Sirianni, who is 36-19 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs with the Eagles, and Campbell, who is 27-27-1 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs with the Lions.

There’s not much job security for NFL coaches. The 2021 class is a reminder that if you want to last four years on the job, you’d better win a playoff game.