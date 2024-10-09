 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh firing leaves Dan Campbell, Nick Sirianni as last coaches hired in 2021

  
Published October 9, 2024 06:09 AM

Seven new NFL head coaches were hired in 2021. Five of them have now been fired.

With Robert Saleh out as head coach of the Jets, only Lions coach Dan Campbell and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni are still on the job from the coaching class of 2021.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was the first one fired. Meyer, one of the greatest college coaches ever, was not able to adapt to dealing with professional athletes and was fired after starting his first season 2-11.

Next out the door was David Culley, who lasted just one year with the Texans and finished with a 4-13 record.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was fired during his third season with a 24-24 regular season record, and an 0-1 in the playoffs.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith lasted three seasons and was fired with a 21-30 record.

Saleh was fired on Tuesday, five games into his fourth season, after going 20-36.

That leaves Sirianni, who is 36-19 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs with the Eagles, and Campbell, who is 27-27-1 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs with the Lions.

There’s not much job security for NFL coaches. The 2021 class is a reminder that if you want to last four years on the job, you’d better win a playoff game.