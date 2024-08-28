 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh: I fully expect Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams to play Week 1

  
August 28, 2024

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been holding in for a new contract. Their left tackle Trent Williams has been holding out.

But that’s no matter for Jets head coach — and former 49ers defensive coordinator — Robert Saleh, who is preparing as if both players will be on the field for Monday Night Football to end Week 1.

“Fully expect those two [to play],” Saleh said at his Tuesday press conference. “Fully expect Trent Williams to walk on the field and still be his All-Pro self with a newly minted contract, I’m sure, and Aiyuk, I’m sure he’ll be there, but yeah, you keep an eye, kind of a side eye. Right now, it’s all tunnel vision towards them and only them.

“I’ll say this, with or without them, they are still a championship roster, and they’ve got some dudes all over their roster. It’s going to be a fun game, great challenge.”

Aiyuk and Williams are both key pieces of San Francisco’s offense, so it makes sense that Saleh and the Jets would prepare as if they’ll be on the field. But to this point, neither party has agreed to a new deal with the 49ers, so it’s absolutely a question as to whether or not they’ll play.

In 16 games last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns. Williams started 15 games for San Francisco in 2023, becoming a first-team All-Pro for the third year in a row.