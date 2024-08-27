 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh not ruling out holdout Haason Reddick returning before opener

  
Published August 27, 2024 02:27 PM

The Jets haven’t seen Haason Reddick since he passed his physical April 1, two days after a trade from the Eagles. They haven’t ruled out seeing him in time for Week 1.

“Yeah, depending on -- I’m assuming he’s in phenomenal shape,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Like I said, he’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He’s had success in multiple buildings and multiple schemes with coaching staffs, and so he’s going to know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1. So, he still has plenty of time.”

Though he hasn’t once practiced with the Jets, the Pro Bowl edge rusher requested a trade from the team Aug. 12. He skipped the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and 36 days of training camp and the preseason, accruing $1.8 million in fines that, by rule, cannot be waived by the team.

The Jets, though, have a locker for Reddick, per Cimini.

Given how long his holdout has gone, and how much his fines now are, it seems unlikely Reddick shows up. He wants a raise, with his $15 million average counting 20th among players at his position.

Reddick is entering the final year of his deal, scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season. It was the reason the Eagles traded him to the Jets, whose mistake was not addressing the contract situation before completing the deal.

Saleh said he has not reached out to Reddick and has no plans to do so.

“I’ve just been focusing on the guys that have been here,” Saleh said.