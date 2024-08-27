Robert Saleh not ruling out holdout Haason Reddick returning before opener

The Jets haven’t seen Haason Reddick since he passed his physical April 1, two days after a trade from the Eagles. They haven’t ruled out seeing him in time for Week 1.

“Yeah, depending on -- I’m assuming he’s in phenomenal shape,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Like I said, he’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He’s had success in multiple buildings and multiple schemes with coaching staffs, and so he’s going to know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1. So, he still has plenty of time.”

Though he hasn’t once practiced with the Jets, the Pro Bowl edge rusher requested a trade from the team Aug. 12. He skipped the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and 36 days of training camp and the preseason, accruing $1.8 million in fines that, by rule, cannot be waived by the team.

The Jets, though, have a locker for Reddick, per Cimini.

Given how long his holdout has gone, and how much his fines now are, it seems unlikely Reddick shows up. He wants a raise, with his $15 million average counting 20th among players at his position.

Reddick is entering the final year of his deal, scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season. It was the reason the Eagles traded him to the Jets, whose mistake was not addressing the contract situation before completing the deal.

Saleh said he has not reached out to Reddick and has no plans to do so.

“I’ve just been focusing on the guys that have been here,” Saleh said.