Robert Woods joins Rams’ staff as assistant wide receivers coach

  
Published February 23, 2026 04:46 PM

It didn’t take Robert Woods long to find his first post-retirement job.

Woods, who signed a one-day contract to retire as a Ram last week, has been announced as a new member of the Rams’ coaching staff.

The 33-year-old Woods was a 2013 second-round pick of the Bills who played his first four years in Buffalo before signing with the Rams in 2017 and playing five seasons in Los Angeles. He then spent time with the Titans and Texans before his career came to an end when he didn’t make the Steelers’ regular-season roster last year.

Woods is already familiar with head coach Sean McVay’s offense, and his 12 seasons of experience as an NFL wide receiver give him a solid base of knowledge to coach the position.

McVay’s full staff features assistant head coach Kliff Kingsbury, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, quarterbacks coach/associate coordinator Dave Ragone, wide receivers coach Rob Calabrese, offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, tight ends coach Scott Huff, senior offensive assistant/wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, running backs coach Ron Gould, assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer, assistant offensive line coach Brian Allen, senior offensive assistant Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, run game coordinator/defensive line coach Giff Smith, inside linebackers coach Greg Williams, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake, safeties coach Chris Beake, outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio, pass rush coordinator Drew Wilkins, assistant defensive backs coach Michael Hunter, defensive assistant Robert Wright, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, assistant special teams coach Kyle Hoke and game management coordinator/assistant tight ends coach Dan Shamash.