Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet return to Ravens practice

The Ravens have had more than their share of injuries at cornerback. They now are getting healthier.

Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet returned to practice Wednesday.

Ya-Sin injured his knee in an Aug. 2 practice, keeping him out since.

The Ravens expect him to start this season. With Marlon Humphrey sidelined with a foot injury, the team needs Ya-Sin in the lineup.

Maulet has spent time rehabbing a hamstring injury.

The Ravens signed him July 26, and the former Steeler is competing for a roster spot as a veteran slot option.

Jalyn Armour-Davis is also practicing. The second-year corner, who is also competing for a starting spot, has missed both preseason games due to injury.