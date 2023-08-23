Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet return to Ravens practice
Published August 23, 2023 06:11 PM
The Ravens have had more than their share of injuries at cornerback. They now are getting healthier.
Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet returned to practice Wednesday.
Ya-Sin injured his knee in an Aug. 2 practice, keeping him out since.
The Ravens expect him to start this season. With Marlon Humphrey sidelined with a foot injury, the team needs Ya-Sin in the lineup.
Maulet has spent time rehabbing a hamstring injury.
The Ravens signed him July 26, and the former Steeler is competing for a roster spot as a veteran slot option.
Jalyn Armour-Davis is also practicing. The second-year corner, who is also competing for a starting spot, has missed both preseason games due to injury.