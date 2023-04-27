Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be announced in May

A tentative deal for the sale of the Commanders was agreed to earlier this month and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday night that things are moving toward making that transaction official.

During an appearance on ESPN ahead of the first round of the draft, Goodell said that he thinks “progress is being made” on finalizing the deal. Goodell added that he expects an announcement of the deal to come at some point next month.

“That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May,” Goodell said.

Word that Daniel Snyder agreed to sell the team to a group fronted by Josh Harris came a couple of weeks ago and the NFL received details of that bid over a week ago. A report indicated that the league only found minor issues in the deal in their initial review.