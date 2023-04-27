 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be announced in May

  
Published April 27, 2023 03:36 PM
April 27, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the report that the Commanders won’t exercise Chase Young’s fifth-year option and discuss how injury concern was a factor.

A tentative deal for the sale of the Commanders was agreed to earlier this month and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday night that things are moving toward making that transaction official.

During an appearance on ESPN ahead of the first round of the draft, Goodell said that he thinks “progress is being made” on finalizing the deal. Goodell added that he expects an announcement of the deal to come at some point next month.

“That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May,” Goodell said.

Word that Daniel Snyder agreed to sell the team to a group fronted by Josh Harris came a couple of weeks ago and the NFL received details of that bid over a week ago. A report indicated that the league only found minor issues in the deal in their initial review.