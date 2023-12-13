Roger Goodell: I haven’t taken a position on the QB tush push

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today disputed a report that he is working to get the “tush push” banned.

Asked about the quarterback sneak push play, affectionately known as the Brotherly Shove for its success in Philadelphia, Goodell said any talk that he is pushing to get it outlawed is incorrect.

“I haven’t taken a position on that one,” Goodell said. “Last year the committee had a lot of different views on that, the membership did. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it.”

That confirms what PFT has previously reported, which is that the play is under review but the Commissioner has expressed no opinion. TheAthletic.com had reported that Goodell wants to see the play removed from the game permanently.

Goodell said the league will look at injury data to determine whether there are more injuries on the push play than on other short-yardage plays, and listen to players and coaches as well.

Eagles fans have complained that other teams want to ban the play because they can’t stop the Eagles from gaining first downs with it, and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent echoed that sentiment with his comments today.

“Philly does it better than everyone else. That’s a fact,” Vincent said. “You won’t want to punish anyone for doing something well. People have tried different things to stop it, have not had success.”

It seems likely that the play will be scrutinized in the offseason, but it would require 24 teams to vote to ban it, and so far there doesn’t appear to be that kind of support for a rule change against one of the NFL’s most effective short-yardage plays.