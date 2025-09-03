Roger Goodell on potential Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime: “It’s a maybe”

Could Taylor Swift be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX in February?

It’s at least not a definitive “no.”

In a Wednesday interview with the Today show, commissioner Roger Goodell did not rule out Swift taking the stage to help cap the 2025 season.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

But does that mean it’s in the works?

“I can’t tell you anything about it,” Goodell said, before adding, “It’s a maybe.”

Goodell joked he’s “waiting on my friend Jay-Z” to make any announcement on this year’s halftime performer, as Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, produce the halftime show.

“It’s in his hands,” Goodell said. “I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

An announcement could come soon. Last year, the NFL revealed on Sept. 8 that Kendrick Lamar would perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.