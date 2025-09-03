 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roger Goodell on potential Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime: “It’s a maybe”

  
Published September 3, 2025 11:32 AM

Could Taylor Swift be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX in February?

It’s at least not a definitive “no.”

In a Wednesday interview with the Today show, commissioner Roger Goodell did not rule out Swift taking the stage to help cap the 2025 season.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

But does that mean it’s in the works?

“I can’t tell you anything about it,” Goodell said, before adding, “It’s a maybe.”

Goodell joked he’s “waiting on my friend Jay-Z” to make any announcement on this year’s halftime performer, as Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, produce the halftime show.

“It’s in his hands,” Goodell said. “I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

An announcement could come soon. Last year, the NFL revealed on Sept. 8 that Kendrick Lamar would perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.