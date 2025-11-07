Rome Odunze downplays his father’s recent criticism of the Bears

The fathers of 2024 first-round receivers are suddenly calling out their sons’ teams.

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. had some pointed criticisms of his son’s team, the Cardinals. More recently, the father of Bears receiver Rome Odunze vented about his team’s offense on social media.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2024 draft. Rome Odunze was the ninth overall selection.

Following Chicago’s 47-42 win over the Bengals — during which Rome Odunze had no catches on three targets — his father, James, reposted a social-media message asking whether the Bears would trade Rome “to a team that will actually throw to him.” James Odunze reposted another message that said Rome “should be seeing at least 10 targets per game.” James Odunze also reposted a graphic containing one of Marvin Harrison Sr.'s quotes about the Cardinals with this message: “Good for Sr.”

Rome Odunze addressed the situation with reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t make a big deal out of it,” Rome Odunze said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “Obviously, he has his opinions, and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That’s his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself.”

Rome Odunze also made it clear that he has no issues with the Bears.

“I’m happy,” Rome said. “I’m just trying to do my job within this organization as a leader, as a person, as an individual and then as a football player. So, trying to excel at a Hall of Fame level in those aspects. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Sunday’s game was an aberration. Through eight games, Rome Odunze has 59 targets (most on the Bears), 31 catches (tied for most on the Bears), and 473 receiving yards (the most on the Bears). He has a chance to add to the current average of 7.375 targets per game against the Giants on Sunday.