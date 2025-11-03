 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Sr. tees off on Cardinals’ offense

  
Published November 3, 2025 12:26 PM

Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. is a man of few words. He used more than a few words when venting about the current state of his son’s team.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, is a starting receiver in Arizona. Marvin Sr. no longer goes to games, and he’s reluctant to watch the team on TV.

“It’s very hard for me to watch the Cardinals’ offense,” Harrison Sr. told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “And you can quote me on that.”

Harrison Sr. had plenty more to say. We suggest reading the entire article.

“The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I’m used to watching as a professional eye, as a wide receiver,” Harrison Sr. said. “I just can’t relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense. Basically, I can’t relate to what goes on there.”

He didn’t name names. (Does he really have to?)

“I think that’s just peacefully put, without pointing fingers or anything,” Harrison Sr. said. “It’s just me. I’m giving you the professional eye. I can’t relate to it. It don’t add up to me. I can’t deal with it.”

It’s gotten to the point where he doesn’t even bother to share his opinions with his son.

“I don’t get into what goes on the field and the things that I see,” Harrison Sr. said. “I just leave it alone. I don’t even bother bringing it up no more. . . . It takes a lot of self-restraint and duct tape. I got to close my mouth and just don’t say nothing.”

Harrison Sr. landed in a great spot, drafted by the Colts two years before quarterback Peyton Manning arrived. And Harrison Sr. realizes the connection between having a quarterback like Manning in Indianapolis and earning a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“What I do know is you can put Marvin Harrison Sr., in my prime, in Arizona right now, and guess what happened?” he said. “Canton, Ohio, is going to send me a prepaid envelope and say, ‘Could you please send that jacket back?’”

It’s a strong indictment of the Cardinals, and of everyone responsible for the team’s current offense . It also invites fair speculation as to whether, absent significant changes, Harrison Jr. will look for a way to a team with a better offense and a potential Hall of Fame quarterback.

If his dad has a vote, he’ll likely say, “Go East, young man.”