Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday

Bears receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday, but it sounds like both receivers still have a chance to play this week when Chicago takes on Houston.

Odunze has a sprained MCL and told reporters that he “kind of felt a pop in there” during the fourth quarter of the season-opening win over the Titans when he had his leg rolled up on.

“I knew something wasn’t necessarily right,” Odunze said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I usually try and walk things off, see how it feels. So I played the next play and was on a block, and it didn’t feel right. Like I said, I’ve never had anything with my knee, so I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent. Went to the trainer, asked them to look at it, and then got the MRI the next morning, next afternoon doctor gave me a diagnosis of an MCL sprain before that and the report from the MRI confirmed it.”

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the team was “very lucky” and “very fortunate” that the injury wasn’t that serious.

Eberflus also noted that Allen would rest on Wednesday with the thought that he’ll improve and be able to practice on Thursday and Friday.

Odunze caught one pass on four targets for 11 yards last Sunday. Allen caught four passes for 29 yards.

Also on the injury report, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (foot) did not practice. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow), defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin), offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (quad), and fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) were limited.