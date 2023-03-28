 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera: Commanders’ new owner could be a factor in Chase Young’s fifth-year option

  
Published March 28, 2023 07:19 AM
We still don’t know for sure whether, when or to whom Dan Snyder will sell the Commanders. But Commanders head coach Ron Rivera dropped another hint today that those inside the building expect it to happen soon.

Rivera told reporters at the league meeting that the Commanders have not yet decided whether to pick up defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option in part because a new owner could be a factor in whether the team is willing to guarantee significant money to Young for the 2024 season.

“It’s a very delicate situation,” Rivera said.

The Commanders’ free agent contracts have been structured in such a way that suggests that Snyder expects to sell the team fairly soon -- and that he wants the new owner to be on the hook for the signing bonuses of this year’s free agent class.

The NFL deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options is May 2, so the Commanders will have to decide fairly soon. But if they do pick up Young’s option, we don’t yet know which owner will be signing his paychecks in 2024.