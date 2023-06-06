 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera confident Chase Young is healthy, but “proof will be in the pudding”

  
Published June 6, 2023 06:35 AM
The Commanders kick off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and their practice session will include defensive end Chase Young.

Young did not have his fifth-year option picked up earlier this offseason and he chose to work out elsewhere during the recent voluntary portions of the offseason program. Young missed all but three games last season while recovering from his 2021 torn ACL and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was asked about Young’s health at a Tuesday morning press conference.

“We’ll find out today,” Rivera said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I’m confident, though. He looked good. He really did. The proof will be in the pudding .”

Rivera said he “absolutely” views Young as a starter and that should set him up for ample opportunities to show that he’s still capable of being the player the team thought he was at the top of the 2020 draft. If he does, the Commanders defense will benefit while the stage gets set for some interesting contractual decisions.