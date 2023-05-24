Ron Rivera says Eric Bieniemy has made a big impact on Commanders’ offseason

When Eric Bieniemy arrived in Washington this offseason as the new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, head coach Ron Rivera said he was going to give Bieniemy significant authority to bring the success he had with the Chiefs to the Commanders. And Rivera said today that things have changed because of Bieniemy.

Rivera said Bieniemy has changed the Commanders’ Organized Team Activities because he has a different approach to how he wants players to learn the offense, and the Commanders’ defensive and special teams coaches have also gone along with how Bieniemy wants to do things.

“I gave him the opportunity to script a lot of things we’re doing, handling all the scheduling,” Rivera said. “That’s why things are different, that’s why we’re not on the field already, because of some of the things he wanted to change and wanted to work on.”

Rivera said he likes the way Bieniemy commands attention when addressing the team.

“It’s been exciting,” Rivera said. EB is a high-energy, high-impact guy. he doesn’t pull any punches, he’s very direct with the players, which is good.”

Rivera made clear that he’s giving Bieniemy more authority than most coordinators have, reflecting the additional title Bieniemy has.

“I don’t believe you give the assistant head coach title and it’s gratuitous,” Rivera said. “It’s not just a title. It’s a working title. He’s doing those things and he’s got those responsibilities, and I think he relishes it. He’s one of those guys who very few people are going to out-work.”

Bieniemy’s inability to get a head-coaching job has been an annual story in the NFL. Rivera is giving Bieniemy more authority, and perhaps an opportunity to prove that he’s ready for a head-coaching job, one that could finally come in 2024.