Ronnie Stanley: I had a huge smile on my face when we signed DeAndre Hopkins

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to re-sign with the Ravens this offseason, extending his run with the Ravens that began back in 2016.

In 2025, he’ll have a new veteran teammate at receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. In his Monday video conference, Stanley expressed his excitement to have Hopkins on board.

“I mean I had a huge smile on my face when we signed ‘D-Hop,’” Stanley said. “You know what you’re getting with that guy. I think he’s a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver, and I still think he has a lot of good reps, years, seasons in him. And he’s a physical player, he’s a competitive player, and I think he’s going to fit into our team really well.”

Hopkins split his 2024 between the Titans and Chiefs, catching 56 passes for 610 yards with five TDs in 16 total games. He then had three receptions for 29 yards with a TD in three postseason games for Kansas City.