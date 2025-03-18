 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_camward_250318.jpg
Why Ward landed Tier 1 of Simms’ QB draft rankings

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_camward_250318.jpg
Why Ward landed Tier 1 of Simms’ QB draft rankings

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ronnie Stanley: I had a huge smile on my face when we signed DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published March 18, 2025 09:32 AM

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to re-sign with the Ravens this offseason, extending his run with the Ravens that began back in 2016.

In 2025, he’ll have a new veteran teammate at receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. In his Monday video conference, Stanley expressed his excitement to have Hopkins on board.

“I mean I had a huge smile on my face when we signed ‘D-Hop,’” Stanley said. “You know what you’re getting with that guy. I think he’s a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver, and I still think he has a lot of good reps, years, seasons in him. And he’s a physical player, he’s a competitive player, and I think he’s going to fit into our team really well.”

Hopkins split his 2024 between the Titans and Chiefs, catching 56 passes for 610 yards with five TDs in 16 total games. He then had three receptions for 29 yards with a TD in three postseason games for Kansas City.