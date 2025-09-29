 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith out a few weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published September 29, 2025 04:05 PM

The Ravens’ struggling defense will have a hard time improving any time soon, as the injury hits keep coming.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss a few weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smith has been one of the most important players on the Ravens’ defense since they acquired him in a trade with the Bears in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons.

It’s been a bad day for injury news coming out of Baltimore. Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will miss the season with a neck injury, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury. The Ravens entered the season as Super Bowl contenders, but their defense is nowhere near good enough right now, and getting better won’t be easy with key players dropping like flies.