Ravens’ defense in disarray with NFL-high 133 points allowed through four games

For most of their franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens have been known for having an elite defense. This year is very different.

Through the first four games of the season, the Ravens have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, giving up a league-high 133 points. In Sunday’s 37-20 loss in Kansas City, a Chiefs offense that had been struggling this year beat up Baltimore for the most points the Chiefs have scored in any game this season as well as the most yards and first downs the Chiefs have gained in any game this season.

Injuries have been a major challenge for the Ravens’ defense. Four starters were already out before the game started on Sunday, and then linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and cornerback Nate Wiggins were all injured during the game. But coach John Harbaugh said afterward that’s no excuse.

“You’ve got to find a way to win anyway,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve never made excuses for those kinds of things, and the guys who are up there are going to play well, and we’ve got to find ways for the guys who are in there to execute.”

Despite it all, the Ravens remain the betting favorites to win the AFC North. They’re still likely going to be playing meaningful football in January. But if they’re going to win in January and, they hope, in February, the Ravens need to get their defense fixed.