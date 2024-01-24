Roquan Smith: Patrick Mahomes is an elite quarterback, but we’re an elite defense

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has not yet faced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But Smith is approaching Sunday’s game against the defending Super Bowl champions with the confidence gained over the course of the 2023 season.

“We all know he’s an elite quarterback, does everything well. I think, personally, just his ability to be able to read coverage as well as extend plays — extend plays with his legs,” Smith said in his Wednesday press conference, noting that if defenders don’t stick with the skill players down the field, Mahomes will find them. “He’s a great quarterback, we all know that, but so are we on defense. So, let’s see.”

The Ravens finished the season No. 1 in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed. The team allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns with 18. Baltimore’s defense allowed just three points to Houston in the divisional round, with the Texans’ only touchdown coming on a punt return.

So when Smith was asked if Mahomes and the Chiefs represent a “graduate-level course” for what Baltimore’s defense has done this year, Smith disagreed with the premise of the question.

“No, I don’t think it’s a graduate-level course. I think it’s a course that has to be done and we’re going to get it done,” Smith said. “That’s the message. It’s not about oh, this [or that] — he puts his pants on just like any other quarterback.

“Yes, he’s an elite quarterback, but at the end of the day, we’re an elite defense. And that’s our job — to stop the opposing offense. That’s our job play-in and play-out and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

While this will be Kansas City’s sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC title game, this will be the first one Mahomes has played on the road. We’ll see how Baltimore handles the defending champions this weekend.