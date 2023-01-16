Russell Gage carted off the field late in fourth quarter

Toward the end of Monday’s game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field.

Gage went down after an incomplete pass on second-and-10 with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter. He was on the field for several minutes as trainers and medical staff tended to him.

According to multiple reporters and the ESPN broadcast, Gage tried multiple times to get up but was unable to do so. He was strapped to a backboard before being carted off the field.

Gage had a pair of receptions for 10 yards on eight targets before suffering the injury.

The Buccaneers scored a late touchdown a couple of plays after Gage’s injury to make the score 31-14. Tight end Cameron Brate caught the 8-yard score and quarterback Tom Brady hit receiver Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion.