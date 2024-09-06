 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Russell Wilson “doing everything” he can to play on Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 02:05 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was on the practice field Friday, but he was not back to a full workload.

Wilson experienced tightness in his calf during Thursday’s practice and was listed as limited as a result. Reporters at the open portion of practice on Friday said Wilson was working off to the side and Wilson said he didn’t do much during the team period of the final workout before Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wilson said he’s trying to be smart about not pushing things too far, but remains hopeful that he’ll be well enough to make his debut for the Steelers.

“I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll. Just doing everything we can,” Wilson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Justin Fields will start for the Steelers if Wilson can’t go and it doesn’t sound like there will be any definitive word on the plan for a while.