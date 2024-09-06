Russell Wilson “doing everything” he can to play on Sunday

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was on the practice field Friday, but he was not back to a full workload.

Wilson experienced tightness in his calf during Thursday’s practice and was listed as limited as a result. Reporters at the open portion of practice on Friday said Wilson was working off to the side and Wilson said he didn’t do much during the team period of the final workout before Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wilson said he’s trying to be smart about not pushing things too far, but remains hopeful that he’ll be well enough to make his debut for the Steelers.

“I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll. Just doing everything we can,” Wilson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Justin Fields will start for the Steelers if Wilson can’t go and it doesn’t sound like there will be any definitive word on the plan for a while.