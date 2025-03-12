Russell Wilson will visit the Giants, too

The bizarre rules of the 52-hour negotiating window allow deals to be negotiated to completion while prohibiting visits by players to the teams with which they can agree to contracts.

Once the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on the first day of the new league year, existing plans for visits (which technically can’t even be made before 4:00 p.m. ET on the first day of free agency) come to light.

It started with Russell Wilson, who either immediately set visits with multiple teams or who had existing plans that couldn’t be mentioned until the new league year began.

Regardless, Wilson will be making the rounds. First the Browns. Then, per multiple reports, the Giants.

Both need veteran quarterbacks. Some thought the Browns would bow out after trading for Kenny Pickett. The Giants currently have one quarterback under contract: Tommy DeVito.

For Wilson, there aren’t many clear options, if the goal (as it surely is) is to start. And if there’s no starting job available, it remains to be seen whether he’d take whatever is available for the privilege of not playing.