Ryan Grubb rejoins Kalen DeBoer at Alabama as offensive coordinator

Ryan Grubb initially followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama in 2024 as offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. That job didn’t last long, though, as he headed back to the Northwest as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

After one season, the Seahawks fired Grubb.

DeBoer has re-hired Grubb, Alabama’s Name, Image and Likeness Collective announced Sunday.

It is unclear what Nick Sheridan’s role with the team will be after he spent 2024 as the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington.

In 2024, the Seahawks ranked 21st in offensive scoring (20 points per game), 14th in total offense (332.2), eighth in passing yards (236.5), 28th in rushing (95.7) and 17th in yards per carry (4.2).