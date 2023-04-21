 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Kelly: Impossible not to see rumors, but I still love this place

  
Published April 21, 2023 04:18 AM
nbc_pft_buckneronrebuild_230413
April 13, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze where the Colts went wrong last season and evaluate how much Indianapolis truly is rebuilding as opposed to “refurbishing.”

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich during the 2022 season and they’ve parted ways with some veterans this offseason, but they haven’t implemented the full rebuild that other experienced players like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner feared would unfold .

One of the choices that the Colts made along the way was to pass on trade inquiries involving center Ryan Kelly. General Manager Chris Ballard said earlier this month that teams called about acquiring Kelly, but that it was too hard to move on without him in the lineup.

Kelly told reporters this week that it was “impossible not to see rumors” about the team trading him, but his mind was put at ease when new head coach Shane Steichen told him that he remained in the plans in Indianapolis.

“He gave me a call that night and we talked for 20 minutes,” Kelly said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I thought that was kind of refreshing in my mind of like, ‘I still love this place. It still means the world to me .’”

Most people expect the Colts to add a quarterback at the top of the draft next week. His identity will not be known until the Colts are on the clock, but he will have an experienced center to work with as he makes the transition to life in the NFL.